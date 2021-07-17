Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.58. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 43,990 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 140.47% and a negative return on equity of 133.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

