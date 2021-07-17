Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$22.24. Wajax shares last traded at C$22.16, with a volume of 41,457 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Wajax from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wajax from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$466.07 million and a P/E ratio of 11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.00.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$387.15 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Wajax Co. will post 2.2080018 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.71%.

Wajax Company Profile (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

