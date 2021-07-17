Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.36 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will announce sales of $18.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.94 billion to $19.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $18.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $73.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.99 billion to $75.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $71.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.81 billion to $72.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.70.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

