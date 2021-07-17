Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will announce $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $9.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.95 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.75.

NYSE:BURL opened at $320.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $175.89 and a 52 week high of $339.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $647,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

