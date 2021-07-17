The Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $108.59

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.59 and traded as low as $102.88. The Monarch Cement shares last traded at $103.26, with a volume of 1,150 shares traded.

About The Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells cement. It principally offers Portland cement and masonry cement. The company also provides ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

