Insider Selling: WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Major Shareholder Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) major shareholder Nicole M. Breen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BUDZ opened at $0.36 on Friday. WEED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.42.

About WEED

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

