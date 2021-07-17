Insider Selling: WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Major Shareholder Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) major shareholder Nicole M. Breen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
BUDZ opened at $0.36 on Friday. WEED, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.42.
About WEED
