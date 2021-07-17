Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.28. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 3,402,598 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 55,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $41,286.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,597.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 65,330 shares of company stock worth $48,998 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

