Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,408 First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,408 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of First Savings Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSFG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.24. The company has a market cap of $183.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.87. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.78 and a 1 year high of $77.42.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 20.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.26%.

In related news, EVP James W. Nelson purchased 1,063 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.99 per share, with a total value of $74,399.37. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,063 shares in the company, valued at $74,399.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

