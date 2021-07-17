Zebra Capital Management LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,158 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 29.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

In other news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller acquired 2,070 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $199,140.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Financial Group Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

