Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 4,668 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,956% compared to the average daily volume of 227 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SKYW opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -562.86 and a beta of 2.05. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.35.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.