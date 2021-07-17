Short Interest in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Decreases By 20.8%

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,700 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 495,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $66.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.11. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.27 and a beta of 0.93. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $452,221.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,622.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Inogen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Inogen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Inogen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

INGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

