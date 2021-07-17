Zebra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the first quarter worth $103,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the first quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.25. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $637.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $202,994.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James F. Petelle sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $251,353.20. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

