Analyzing Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) & Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Yalla Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Yalla Group and Health Catalyst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Health Catalyst 0 0 10 0 3.00

Yalla Group currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.27%. Health Catalyst has a consensus target price of $50.42, suggesting a potential downside of 8.62%. Given Yalla Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than Health Catalyst.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yalla Group and Health Catalyst’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $134.93 million 17.88 $3.21 million ($0.02) -842.00 Health Catalyst $188.85 million 13.01 -$115.02 million ($1.64) -33.64

Yalla Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Health Catalyst. Yalla Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Health Catalyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group N/A N/A N/A Health Catalyst -63.08% -24.55% -12.11%

Summary

Yalla Group beats Health Catalyst on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.