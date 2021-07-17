Analysts Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions also posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

MDRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.62.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $206,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,344 shares of company stock valued at $11,437,363 in the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 56,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,272,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 61,540 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

