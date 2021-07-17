Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,508 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,570 shares of company stock worth $1,215,065 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

