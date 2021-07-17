Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 431 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

OLED stock opened at $204.49 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $152.00 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.71.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.45, for a total value of $1,984,500.00. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

