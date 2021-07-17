Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.13 and a beta of 2.01. Upwork has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $133,495.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Insiders sold a total of 91,675 shares of company stock worth $3,615,401 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,910 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,511 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Upwork by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,735 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,757,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

