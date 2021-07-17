Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE PEO opened at $14.78 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,403.17. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,367.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $38,096.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,877.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,931 shares of company stock worth $167,075 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.