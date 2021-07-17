Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,308 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,022 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $60,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,260,542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $132,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 259,165 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,152 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 48,066 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 28,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243,538 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after acquiring an additional 56,514 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $117.03 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $566,654.40. Insiders sold 74,708 shares of company stock valued at $8,475,112 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

