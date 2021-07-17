Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90,885 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.33% of Xylem worth $63,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,205,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Xylem by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.7% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL opened at $119.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.87 and a 1-year high of $121.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 54.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $664,504.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,761.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,604 shares of company stock worth $4,731,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

