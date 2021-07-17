Critical Review: Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of Ingles Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Ingles Markets shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ingles Markets and Sendas Distribuidora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingles Markets 4.76% 27.46% 11.66% Sendas Distribuidora N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ingles Markets and Sendas Distribuidora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingles Markets $4.61 billion 0.25 $178.60 million N/A N/A Sendas Distribuidora $6.99 billion 0.65 $271.21 million N/A N/A

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than Ingles Markets.

Dividends

Ingles Markets pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ingles Markets has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ingles Markets is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ingles Markets and Sendas Distribuidora, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingles Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ingles Markets beats Sendas Distribuidora on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. The company also provides home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as organic, beverage, and health-related items. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 188 supermarkets under the Ingles name; and nine supermarkets under the Sav-Mor name in western North Carolina, western South Carolina, northern Georgia, eastern Tennessee, southwestern Virginia, and northeastern Alabama, as well as 109 pharmacies and 106 fuel stations. In addition, it is involved in fluid dairy operations and shopping center rental businesses. Ingles Markets, Incorporated was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

