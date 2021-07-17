NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) vs. 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Critical Survey

NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

NetObjects has a beta of 4.15, meaning that its share price is 315% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3D Systems has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NetObjects and 3D Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetObjects 0 0 0 0 N/A 3D Systems 1 5 1 0 2.00

3D Systems has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.79%. Given 3D Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than NetObjects.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NetObjects and 3D Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetObjects N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 3D Systems $557.24 million 5.68 -$149.59 million ($0.40) -63.25

NetObjects has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 3D Systems.

Profitability

This table compares NetObjects and 3D Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetObjects N/A N/A N/A 3D Systems -15.10% -4.51% -2.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.2% of 3D Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of NetObjects shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of 3D Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NetObjects beats 3D Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetObjects

NetObjects Inc. provides web design software and templates. The company offers NetObjects Fusion, a web design software that enables to build, manage, and promote websites; and NetObjects Fusion Essentials, a free drag-and-drop website builder. It also provides NetObjects Mosaic, an online application for mobile website designing; and publishes website for photographers. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as solutions for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection under the Geomagic brand. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications under the Simbionix brand, and digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand manufacturing solutions; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, and other industries through direct sales force, as well as partner channels and distributors. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

