Truvestments Capital LLC Has $404,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $321.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

