Truvestments Capital LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 41,220 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

Shares of D stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.