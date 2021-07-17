Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 34 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1,302.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 474.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $9,421,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $2,993,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $559.59 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.74 and a 1 year high of $616.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,284 shares in the company, valued at $323,559,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $23,153,446 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.