Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Express by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in American Express by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $170.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 63,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,836 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.16.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

