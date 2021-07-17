FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $292.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.05. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $162.81 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

