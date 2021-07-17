MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,222 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 566,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $29,912,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

NYSE DFS opened at $120.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.16. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $47.42 and a twelve month high of $127.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

