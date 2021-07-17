Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alteryx by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AYX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.36.

AYX stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -101.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.76. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $181.08.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $607,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,142. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.