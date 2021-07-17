Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $65.15 Million Investment in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,140,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,121,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,732,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,250,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $20,044,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

