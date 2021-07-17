Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.25% of Health Catalyst worth $67,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,462,000 after acquiring an additional 246,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 490.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 187,617 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,569,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,169,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,365,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,427.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $4,903,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,192,959.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,821 shares of company stock worth $12,328,089. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $55.17 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

