Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 20,288 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,288 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $79,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $209,532,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,219,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,426,000 after acquiring an additional 178,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,671,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.50.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $340.92 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.88 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

