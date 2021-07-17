Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,577,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,197 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.04% of Capri worth $80,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 128,982 shares during the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $1,701,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at $2,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $59.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

