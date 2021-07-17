The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.14. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 65,070 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Dixie Group by 85.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Dixie Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Dixie Group by 123.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 72,880 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

