Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Trading Down 1.9%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.11 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.11 ($0.26). Approximately 115,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,477,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Explorations in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.01. The company has a market capitalization of £112.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

