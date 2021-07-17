KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $20.16 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens upped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.38.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,147,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after buying an additional 2,489,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after buying an additional 1,499,672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,830,000 after buying an additional 1,335,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.