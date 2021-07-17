UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $462.00 at Credit Suisse Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $430.00 to $462.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $443.74.

Shares of UNH opened at $419.70 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $406.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $396.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.25, for a total value of $1,601,000.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,801 shares of company stock valued at $7,069,698 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

