Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $22,584,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $12,412,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $12,350,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $11,167,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $10,680,000.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.20.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

