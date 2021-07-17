577,478 Shares in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 577,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.34% of East Resources Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERES. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,674,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in East Resources Acquisition by 101.7% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 700,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,158,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,846,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

East Resources Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79. East Resources Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.