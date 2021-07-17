Short Interest in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Drops By 74.3%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the June 15th total of 145,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:TGA opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 34.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TransGlobe Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,158,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in TransGlobe Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 857,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.