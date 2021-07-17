Short Interest in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Drops By 74.3%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the June 15th total of 145,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:TGA opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82.
TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 34.13%.
TransGlobe Energy Company Profile
TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.
