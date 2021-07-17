Short Interest in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Decreases By 84.5%

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the June 15th total of 194,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWKH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SWK in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKH opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.87. SWK has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.37 million for the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Research analysts predict that SWK will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SWK during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

