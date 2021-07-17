Short Interest in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Decreases By 84.5%

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the June 15th total of 194,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWKH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SWK in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ SWKH opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.87. SWK has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $18.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SWK during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.
SWK Company Profile
SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.
Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.