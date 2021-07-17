ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 693,700 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the June 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 663,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $8,093,528.80. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 42,153 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $51,426.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 151,355 shares of company stock valued at $190,530 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in ServiceSource International by 144.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 178,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 105,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 42.9% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 51.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 43,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.43 on Friday. ServiceSource International has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.02 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.31%.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

