68,753 Shares in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 68,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth $132,000.

IGHG stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.27.

