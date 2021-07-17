MBA Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 275,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $710,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $862,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $118.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $124.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.