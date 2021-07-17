MBA Advisors LLC Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of ED opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.91.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

