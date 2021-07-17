MBA Advisors LLC Invests $254,000 in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,069,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,967,000 after buying an additional 597,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,204,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 734,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after buying an additional 159,924 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after buying an additional 112,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at $12,559,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RVT opened at $17.76 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

