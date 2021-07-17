MBA Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,686 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $117.75 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.12.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

