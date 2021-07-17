Jacqueline L. Archer Buys 1,000 Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Director Jacqueline L. Archer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.51 per share, for a total transaction of $22,510.00.

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of -0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 280.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RGC Resources during the first quarter worth $62,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RGC Resources during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.