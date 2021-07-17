Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Director Kate Bingham Sells 600 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Director Kate Bingham sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $20,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.57. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

