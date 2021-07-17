Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Director Kate Bingham Sells 600 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Director Kate Bingham sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $20,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.57. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $35.46.
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.
Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
