Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Acquires C$18,338.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$18,338.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,514,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,204,990.52.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 28,400 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$30,104.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 24,900 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, with a total value of C$26,643.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$3,175.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 15,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.24 per share, with a total value of C$18,600.00.

TSE:NHK opened at C$1.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$83.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.97 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.16.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price target on Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

